HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $470.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $346.45.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $393.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.87.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

