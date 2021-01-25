Truist Lowers Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to Hold

Truist downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after buying an additional 1,025,092 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 478,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 145,270 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 725,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 97,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

