CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIXX. Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NYSE CIXX opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CI Financial stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 716,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.34% of CI Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

