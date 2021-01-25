Swiss Re’s (SSREY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSREY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

SSREY opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.71.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

