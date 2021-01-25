Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Raised to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lowered Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.33.

EQR opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 22.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after acquiring an additional 137,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 50.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152,384 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

