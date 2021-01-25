JustInvest LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 36.8% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

