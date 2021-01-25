Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $314,000 in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP in the third quarter worth about $240,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The ODP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The ODP alerts:

ODP opened at $47.51 on Monday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.