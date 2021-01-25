Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 11,200 Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 10.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 392,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 51,845 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $36.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $77.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

