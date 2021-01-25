Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,808,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $59,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $509.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $553.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.82.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

