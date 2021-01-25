Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.