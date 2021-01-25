BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,351,000 after purchasing an additional 264,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 310,868 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,331,000 after purchasing an additional 204,283 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.