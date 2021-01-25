Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $379,000 Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $78,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $16.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $392.89 million, a PE ratio of -69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

