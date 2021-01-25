DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 5,306 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,683,000 after buying an additional 2,785,879 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,685,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,424,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,224,000 after purchasing an additional 592,858 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 455.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 487,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 399,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.