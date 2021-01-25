Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

