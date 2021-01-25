DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,709,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 656,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,700,000 after buying an additional 82,121 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 603,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,303,000 after buying an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE:BRO opened at $47.49 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

