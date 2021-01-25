DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.81.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $88.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.28. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

