DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 717,336 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $27,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,064,000 after acquiring an additional 393,619 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $57.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

