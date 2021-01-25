DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

NYSE CF opened at $43.40 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

