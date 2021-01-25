DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,164 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,740,000 after buying an additional 57,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,144,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 335,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 131,338 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.26. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $78.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.