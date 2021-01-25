Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells 133,652 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 133,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,532,422.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,196,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,615,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMWL opened at $29.48 on Monday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

