Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,646,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $13,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $273.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $302.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.41.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

