American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Sells $5,868,887.22 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Keith Anderson sold 222,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $5,868,887.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,010,757 shares in the company, valued at $26,714,307.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMWL opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $14,820,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

