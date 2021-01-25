Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.39.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 34.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $262,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.