Head-To-Head Analysis: The Pegasus Companies (OTCMKTS:PEGX) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

The Pegasus Companies (OTCMKTS:PEGX) and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of The Pegasus Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Pegasus Companies and The Liberty Braves Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pegasus Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 0.57 $106.00 million N/A N/A

The Liberty Braves Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Pegasus Companies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Pegasus Companies and The Liberty Braves Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pegasus Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Liberty Braves Group has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.28%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than The Pegasus Companies.

Profitability

This table compares The Pegasus Companies and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pegasus Companies N/A N/A N/A The Liberty Braves Group -33.90% -0.28% -0.13%

Volatility and Risk

The Pegasus Companies has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats The Pegasus Companies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pegasus Companies

The Pegasus Companies, Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless Internet access and broadband communications to residential and business subscribers. It offers wireless Internet service utilizing licensed frequencies in 2.5 GHz frequency band and 900 MHz, 2.4 GHz, and 5 GHz frequency bands. The company holds licenses for the use of frequencies located in the upper 700 MHz band to provide terrestrial communication services; holds rights to 2.5 GHz education broadcast services or broadband radio service channels; and intellectual property rights for the distribution of satellite-based services using Ku band BSS and Ka band FSS frequencies at certain orbital locations. The company was formerly known as Xanadoo Company, LLC and changed its name to The Pegasus Companies, Incorporated in June 2015. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

