Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) versus American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Critical Survey

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) and Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Shared Hospital Services and Aeon Global Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Aeon Global Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.71 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Aeon Global Health $12.93 million 0.18 -$7.97 million N/A N/A

American Shared Hospital Services has higher revenue and earnings than Aeon Global Health.

Volatility & Risk

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeon Global Health has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Aeon Global Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services -3.52% -2.03% -1.19% Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Aeon Global Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile. The company primarily offers medical toxicology, DNA pharmacogenomics, cancer genetic testing, and molecular biology tests. It also provides Web-based services as software as a service for Web-based revenue cycle management applications; and telehealth products and services that enable healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients, and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements. The company was formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp. and changed its name to Aeon Global Health Corp. in January 2018. Aeon Global Health Corp. is headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia.

