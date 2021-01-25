Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of FI stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frank’s International by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,768,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 32,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Frank’s International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,113,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after buying an additional 142,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Frank’s International during the third quarter valued at $6,184,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,660,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 155,902 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

