Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.80.

NYSE:HR opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $61,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

