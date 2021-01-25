Morgan Stanley Increases 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $35.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EGHT. B. Riley boosted their target price on 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Summit Insights raised 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.53.

NYSE EGHT opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $121,865.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,911 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $66,123.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,403. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

