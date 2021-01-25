Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Sells $8,426,868.94 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $8,426,868.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,627,914.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $23,433,882.12.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 251,837 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,785,110.11.

On Friday, November 20th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 147,799 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,233,242.89.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $602,965.51.

On Thursday, November 12th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $37.42 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

