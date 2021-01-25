Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $43.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Nordstrom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 8,491.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

