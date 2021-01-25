Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 8,615 Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIB. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

CIB opened at $36.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

