$2.11 EPS Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $2.16. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

CHKP stock opened at $129.40 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.80 and a 200 day moving average of $123.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

