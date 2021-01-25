DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.67 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $2,324,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 47.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 165.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 99.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $6,301,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,123,140.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,215 shares of company stock valued at $10,908,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.35.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

