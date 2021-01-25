The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Mosaic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,430,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 784,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after buying an additional 48,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.66.

Shares of MOS opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $29.34.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

