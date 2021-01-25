Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 36,630 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,630 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in X. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 785,039 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $2,168,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 270,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 233,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

