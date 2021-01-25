IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Position Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 371.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA opened at $88.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.72.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $425.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

