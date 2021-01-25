Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EVERTEC by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 374,923 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,913,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EVERTEC by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 169,756 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,842,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $496,824.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,679.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

