Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $364,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,843 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 120.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of PHM opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

