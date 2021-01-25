Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 420 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 72.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 53.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 127,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,919,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 51.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,365,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,930 shares of company stock worth $26,305,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $220.68 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.33.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

