Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 41.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 19.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus stock opened at $77.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.07 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

