iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,583,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $91.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

