Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $75,000 Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15.

