Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 43,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

VNO opened at $37.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

