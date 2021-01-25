Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,750 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,286.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

R opened at $68.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

