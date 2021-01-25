Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 80,150 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $52.01 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $53.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

