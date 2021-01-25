Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 282.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 533,560 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 82.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,902 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 405,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 48.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 346,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 5,953.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 319,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,347,000 after buying an additional 314,444 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ADC. BTIG Research started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In related news, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

