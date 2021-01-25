Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UI opened at $264.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.21. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $284.89.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

