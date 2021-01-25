Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,838 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 253.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

UTF stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

