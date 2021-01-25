Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in The Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $909.27.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,284 shares of company stock valued at $70,251,629 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $930.19 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $959.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $892.09.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

