Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,232 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $52,196.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,196.80.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a current ratio of 1,712.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

